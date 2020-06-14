On Thursday, June 11, 2020, beloved father, husband and brother, Darrell L. Dunn reunited with his love Mary C. (Howell) Dunn, who preceded him in death in November 2006. Darrell was born in Shouns, TN, son of the late Fred and Pearl Walsh Dunn. He died at his home in New Holland surrounded by his family just shy of his 80th birthday. He worked at Peach Bottom Power Plant later retiring from Day & Zimmerman. He owned and operated Tree Top Treasures. He was a lifetime Phillies fan, enjoyed auctions with his friends, working with his daughters operating Kirkwood Auction and variety of flea markets, and most of all, spending time with his family.
Surviving are 4 children: Delores (Dennis) Raser of Linfield, Allen (Cindy Danner) of Quarryville, Catherine (Gary) Hamby of Coatesville, Carol (David) Bagnoli of Lancaster, 5 grandchildren: Danielle Megella, Allen, Andrew and Bradley Dunn, Darrell Raser, and 1 sister, Patricia Lanahan of Oxford. He was preceded in death by 3 brothers: Earl Sr., Jurl and Burchel Dunn.
A private graveside service will take place in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in New Holland. reynoldsandshivery.com
