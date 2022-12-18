Darrel Lee Burns, Sr., 60, died on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at his residence.
Darrel was born in Lancaster on November 28, 1962, son of the late Ralph Burns and Dorothy Hauck.
He was a member of Calvary Monument Bible Church. He enjoyed tending to his garden, fishing, and being with his friends & family. He was a long-time employee of Steffy Concrete in Reamstown, Pennsylvania.
Darrel is survived by his son, Darrel Lee Burns, Jr. and his wife, Angela of Wrightsville; three grandchildren, Andrew, Mason, and Rebecca; and his sister, Cathy Deacon. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Carrie Moore; father, Ralph Burns; and mother, Dorothy Hauck.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Calvary Monument Bible Church, 1660 Mine Road, Paradise, followed by burial in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Monument Bible Church, 1660 Mine Road, Paradise, PA 17562.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com