Darlene "Tink" Marie Gaul, 76, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Born in Lancaster she was the daughter of the late Anita Gaul (Smith) and Frank Gaul.
She worked for Lancaster Leaf Tobacco Company for over 45 years. Tink loved animals, especially dogs and horses. She enjoyed collecting antiques.
Tink is survived by her companion of 43 years, Charles Opple; her son David Gaul, Sr. (Jennifer); her five grandchildren, David, Jr., Victoria, Kylie, Shannon, and Kirstan; her great-granddaughter Rosezayla; her two sisters Vickie McMullen and Melody Adams; her three brothers Richard Gaul (Debbie), Kenny Gaul, and Frank Gaul (Marcia).
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Linda Oatman and Diane Leonard.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 22, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17603. Friends are welcome to greet the family at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will immediately follow at Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Hwy, Lancaster, PA 17602.
