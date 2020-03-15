Darlene Smith Lamberson, 91, of Lancaster passed away peacefully on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Homestead Village. She was the fourth child of fourteen children born in Penn Township, to the late Benjamin Wilhelm and Minnie Hoffer Smith. She was the wife of the late Eliger Clark Lamberson, who passed away on December 9, 1991. Although she worked at Hamilton Watch for a few years, she was a stay at home mother who loved to cook and bake for her family. She and her husband lived in Mountville and Lancaster prior to retiring to Potts Nets, DE where Darlene and EC enjoyed fishing and crabbing.
Darlene was a loving mother and homemaker to her children: the late Charlotte, deceased in 2003 and her husband: John Harnish, Manheim; Bonita (Joseph) McCoy, Lancaster; Linda (Stephen) Himpsl, Mountville; Janet (Paul) Miller, East Petersburg; Brenda (Bruce) Fleming, Mount Joy; and Steven (Marjorie) Lamberson, Millersville. Nine grandchildren: Brian (Patricia) Wanger; Eric (Alana) Karr; Lance (Tammy) Karr; Janette Himpsl (Frank) Harro; Stephanie Himpsl (Logan) Braun; Allie Fleming; John Fleming; Kyle Lamberson; and Carrie Lamberson. Six great-grandchildren: Martin Wanger; Taylor (Kim) Karr; Gage (Lauren) Karr; Jenna Karr; Megan Karr; and Katelyn Harro. One great-great-granddaughter: April Karr. One step great-granddaughter: Alexxis Phillips. One step great-great-grandson: Logan Strenger. Two brothers: Robert Smith and Wayne Smith, both of Florida. Two sisters: Helen Smith Rhoads, Warrenton, VA and Shirley Smith Morrison, Conestoga. Beside her late husband and daughter, Darlene was preceded in death by five brothers: Hoffer Smith; Jay Smith; Benjamin Smith; Eugene Smith; and James R. Smith. Four sisters: Anna May Smith; Ruth Smith Forry; Lorraine Smith Heisey; and Esther Fern Smith.
Honoring Darlene's wishes, there will be a Celebration of Life and a Private Memorial held for the family. Memorial contributions may be made in Darlene's memory to: the American Heart Association, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603 or Schreiber Pediatric Rehab Center, 625 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
