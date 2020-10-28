Darlene S. Kelley, age 70, of Ephrata, PA, passed away at home on October 26, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Helen S. Frantz and the wife of John M. Kelley with whom she shared a life for 53 years.
Darlene is survived by four children, Brian and his companion Tracy, Shannon, Jeanette and husband Matthew Stegeman, and Keith and his companion Missy.
Also surviving are four grandchildren, Kaitlyn Kelley, Jada, Joslyn, and Jordin Rojas; and one sister, Erlene Frantz.
In addition to her parents, Darlene was preceded in death by a son, Shawn and one brother, Lee Eberly.
Darlene was the most loving wife and mother. She was also the kindest hearted woman ever known in our lives. She will truly be missed.
Darlene had been a Jehovah's Witness since 1974.
