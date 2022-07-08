Darlene S. Henly, 92, of Masonic Homes, formerly of Lititz, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Masonic Village at Elizabethtown.
She was born in Manheim to the late Elam and Grace (Zellers) Shenenberger and was raised by the late Ellis and Anna Homsher. She was the wife of the late Robert L. Henly with whom she shared 62 years of marriage before he passed away in 2019.
She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Mount Joy, where she was active in the Second Chance Thrift Shop.
Darlene was a former English teacher. She loved to dance and sing.
Darlene is survived by three children, Timothy J., husband of Carolyn Henly of Maidens, VA, Margaret A. Henly, wife of Eugene Kennedy of Doylestown, Susan H., wife of Scott Phillips of Yardley; five grandchildren, Sarah, Molly, Lars, Sean and Kerry; a great-grandson, Brady, and two brothers, Charles, husband of Pam Shenenberger of Lititz, and James, husband of Margaret Shenenberger of New Holland.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by eight siblings, Marian J. McNally, Grace I. Smith, Rosene Shenenberger, Shirley A. Crowther, Elam Shenenberger, Jr., Dorothy Wendler, Ann Homsher Dinulos, Sarah Hobbins.
The family will receive friends on Monday, July 11, 2022, from 1:30 to 2:30 PM at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver, followed by funeral services at 2:30 PM, with Rev. Sarah Kneier officiating.
Interment will take place in the Mellingers Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Darlene's memory may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 7 Marietta Avenue, Mt Joy, PA, 17552.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.