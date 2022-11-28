Darlene Rose Perez, age 65 years, 363 days, of New Holland, PA 17557 passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Saturday 11/19/2022 at Penn-Med Lancaster General Hospital, Lancaster, PA. She had been fighting Lupus well over 30 years.
She was born 11/21/1956 in Lancaster, PA to Gilbert S. Kauffman and Sarah J. (Hindman) Kauffman. Darlene graduated from Conestoga Valley High School (Class of 1974).
Darlene married Michael A. Perez on May 11, 1990 after a 7-year engagement. She worked in manufacturing/production most of her working life and occasionally worked as cashier and a waitress. She was also a homemaker.
Darlene liked to do word search puzzles and picture puzzles... She also really enjoyed cooking and was always trying out new recipes. She also enjoyed doing crochet. And other crafts Darlene's greatest joy, however, came from doting over her children and grandchildren. She was that neighborhood Mom that all the kids in the neighborhood knew and loved.
The one constant in Darlene is that she was the most generous, giving and caring person anyone could know; she always put others before herself without hesitation and was a truly fierce mother-bear when it came to her children and her grandchildren. Her undying love for them is beyond compare.
Darlene was predeceased by her parents Gilbert S. Kauffman and Sarah J. Kauffman; also by 2 brothers Gilbert (Butch) Kauffman and Douglas Kauffman.
Darlene is survived by her loving husband Michael A. Perez of New Holland, PA, her brother Dennis Kauffman of Nottingham, PA, also 6 children: Nichole Smith, of Terre Hill, PA, Tanya Woods of Quarryville, PA, Joshua Perez of New Holland, PA, Ashley Raffa of East Petersburg, PA, Michael O'Brien of Colorado Springs, CO and Jennifer O'Brien of Lancaster, PA. Additionally, her 12 grandchildren 5 granddaughters: Kirstein Smith, Hailey Smith, Jalena Perez, Anneliese O'Brien, and Norra Raffa, and 7 grandsons: Miguel Candelaria-Perez, Isaiah Woods, Elijah Woods, Chase Brooks O'Brien, Bradley O'Brien, Santino Raffa and Oliver Raffa.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 03, 2022 (Viewing 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM and Service/Celebration at 2:00 PM) at Groff-High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland, PA 17557 with Rev. Ray Voran officiating. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Darlene's name/honor to the Lupus Foundation. To send an online condolence to the family visit, www.GroffEckenroth.com