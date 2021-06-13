Darlene Rose Crawford, 74, of Elizabethtown passed away on June 9th, 2021. She was born in Lancaster to the late Lewis and Ruth Weber and was a lifelong resident of this area. Darlene attended Donegal High School and worked with QVC for a number of years. She was very crafty and enjoyed quilting, sewing, and crocheting.
Darlene leaves behind her husband of 38 years, Joseph Crawford of Elizabethtown and one surviving sister, Thelma. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two siblings, Linda and Gary.
In honor of Darlene's final wishes there will be no formal services and she will be placed in the columbarium in Sell Chapel at Masonic Village at Elizabethtown. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Sell Chapel, One Masonic Dr., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.