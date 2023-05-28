Darlene Parry passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 29, 2023 in Mechanicsburg, PA. She was 79. Darlene was born on June 8, 1943 in Columbia, PA to the late John M. Cover, Sr. and Betty Jean (Zercher) Cover.
She was an avid UNC Tarheel fan, and she worked in the service industry for many years before retiring from the Officer's Club on the Mechanicsburg Navy Base.
Darlene is survived by her husband of 63 years, John H. Parry; her son and daughter-in-law, John J. and Joyce Parry; her daughter, Jodi (Parry) Meloy and her grandson, Dylan Meloy; her brother and sister-in-law, John M. Cover, Jr. and Carol Cover of Ronks, PA; and sister and brother-in-law, Jackie and Mark Scheuchenzuber of Lancaster, PA.
A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
