Darlene Martin

On Saturday, August 29, Darlene Mae Martin (Brubaker) slipped peacefully into her eternal home after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's, at age 87.
She is lovingly remembered by her husband of 70 years, William W. Martin (Bill), and their children and their spouses, Gerry Gwinn & Dave, Ron Martin & LuAnn, Sharon McDonnell & Russ, Teresa Wenger & Ken. Darlene was also loved dearly by her 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
She worked tirelessly, side-by side, with her husband, in their family business, started in 1961. Initially the business was Wagon Wheel Manor, and as it grew, it evolved into Green Meadows Mobile Homes.
Darlene, with her husband, were members at The Worship Center where they attended faithfully until ill health kept them home.
Anyone who knew Darlene, knew of her huge heart for servanthood and helping others. It was with this giving heart that she fearlessly loved her family. It was not just "something she did" but truly a calling. She was involved in the Women's Ministry for many years at Grace Chapel in Elizabethtown. She was the first to volunteer for "kitchen duty" or to prepare a meal for anyone in need. Darlene was, without doubt, the happiest and most fulfilled, in serving others.
She also gave her time, counseling at Abundant Living Ministries for many years.
A private graveside service will be held this week for the immediate family. A larger, Memorial Service and celebration of Darlene's life is being planned for this fall.
