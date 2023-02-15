Darlene Mae Splain, 71, of Columbia passed away on February 14, 2023. She was born in Columbia to Ruth Yohe Nace and the late Ralph L. Nace and was a lifelong resident of this area. Darlene was a graduate of Penn Manor High School. She worked for many years at various businesses like Wilton Armetale, Kahn Lucas, BJ's Wholesale Club, and the cafeteria of Columbia Borough S.D. Darlene enjoyed visiting the mountains in Fulton County and the beaches of Ocean City, MD. She was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister who adored her family and treasured spending time with them.
Darlene leaves behind her son, Steve, Jr., husband of Laura Splain; two granddaughters, Lindsey and Leah Splain; her mother, Ruth Nace all of Columbia; two brothers, Harold, husband of Helene Nace of Maytown, Gene, husband of Jessica Nace of Landisville. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband Steve Splain, Sr. in 2016.
A celebration of Darlene's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 17, 2023 at Wrightsville Assembly of God, 365 Orange St., Wrightsville, PA 17368. Pastor Aaron McNatt will officiate. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.