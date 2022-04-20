Darlene M. Stoltzfus, 74, of Elverson, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2022 while surrounded by her loving family, after an 18-month battle with myelofibrosis. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Gerald J. Stoltzfus.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Elma (Hershey) Peachey.
Darlene worked for 28 years at Graco and was a member of Goodwill United Methodist Church where she was actively involved with the United Methodist Women. She enjoyed camping, spending time with her family, and following the Phillies.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children: Kevin married to Dina (Yoder) Stoltzfus, East Earl and Kindra married to James Nuse, Birdsboro, four grandchildren: Amber, Kaila, Karli, and Kolby, and a brother Fred married to Janet (Zuck) Peachey, New Holland.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Freda Zimmerman.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Goodwill United Methodist Church, 148 Church Rd., Elverson, PA 19520 with the Rev. Dr. Bradley R. Miller officiating. Burial will be private. Kindly omit flowers. If desired, memorials may be sent to the church, address above or AseraCare Hospice Care, 415 Eagleview Blvd., Suite 108, Exton, PA 19341. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill is in charge of arrangements.
A living tribute »