Darlene M. Hinkle, 55, of Stevens, passed away at home with her family by her side on Friday, February 18, 2022, following a very valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Gary, Indiana, she was the daughter of David and Rose (Bugay) O'Malley. Following her graduation from Portage High School in 1985, Darlene married her high school sweetheart, Keith Hinkle, and they celebrated 36 years of marriage last October.
A loving wife, mother and grandmother, Darlene is also survived by her daughter, Breanna Ober and her husband Matthew of Annville, and her son, Keith Alan Hinkle and his companion Monica Grove of Pine Grove, along with her beloved grandchildren, Matthew, Jr., Maxwell, and Marshall Ober and Jameson Hinkle. Also surviving is her mother-in-law, Patricia Hinkle of Lebanon, sisters Rose Barnes and Kelly Griffith, and a brother David O'Malley. She was preceded in death by her father-in-law Clair Hinkle, Sr.
When her children were young, Darlene devoted her time to her family and home. Once they were grown, she worked as a Medical Office Assistant for the Penn State Health System until her health forced her to retire. She enjoyed reading, vacationing, and tending to her potted and planted flowers but above all she especially loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. Darlene was a woman of unwavering faith and had a positive outlook on life. She was a blessing to those around her. She attended Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church in Stevens.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Friday March 11, 2022 at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church, 320 Church Avenue, Ephrata, PA 17522, where the family will receive guests beginning at 10 AM. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »