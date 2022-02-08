Darlene M. Fenninger, 86, of Fieldcrest, Brethren Village, Lancaster, PA passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Jere S. and Ruth Kreider Fenninger.
Darlene had been employed as a personal care giver.
She is survived by four children, Jay (Melanie Perdeus) Dombach, Sherry (Douglas) Sensenig, Constance (Eric) Zeiset, Cynthia (Jeffrey) Raught; 8 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, John M. (Ruth) Fenninger, Jay E. (Grace) Fenninger; and a sister Ruth Ann (Marlin)Kenney.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, Jonathan Sensenig.
Services will be at the convenience of the family. reynoldsandshivery.com
A living tribute »