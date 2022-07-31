Darlene M. Devonshire, 61, of Denver, passed away at home on Friday, July 29, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born in Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia, she was a daughter of James Allen & Dorrene May (Ramsey) Malcolm, and the loving wife of 40 years to Robert T. Devonshire.
Darlene's hometown was Collegeville, PA where she spent her childhood. She was a graduate of Perkiomen Valley High School, class of 1978 and then graduated as an LPN from Sacred Heart School of Nursing. She worked at the former Phoenixville Manor and the former Montgomery County Geriatric Center. Darlene left her work as an LPN to pursue her greatest love, raising a family. She loved her role at home, caring for her husband and girls. Darlene enjoyed cooking, baking, and crafting. Camping with her family and sitting around the campfire was one of Darlene's favorites. She attended Grace Point Church in Ephrata with her husband and together they enjoyed the church bus trips. Darlene's quiet guiding presence will forever be felt by her daughters and her selfless nature will be missed by many.
In addition to her husband and parents, Darlene is survived by two daughters, Julianna M. Devonshire of Shillington and Laura A. Devonshire (Jeremy D. Gehret) of Ephrata; three sisters, Jane Gahagen (Steve) of Andover, MN, Elma Reger (Jeff) of Payton, CO, L. June Phipps (Troy) of Sandy, OR; and many nieces and nephews; her sweet pup, Lily; and grandpup, Bella.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wed., Aug. 3rd at 1:30 p.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Center, 34 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown (Stevens), PA. Darlene's family will receive family & friends prior to the service from 1 to 1:30 p.m.
The Devonshire family would like to thank Dr. Jacqueline A. Evans and team and are incredibly grateful for their care and support over the last seven years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to First Church of the Nazarene, 812 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN 37087. www.goodfuneral.com