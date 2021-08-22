As dawn approached on Sunday, August 15, 2021, Darlene M. Coca, 79 of Mount Union, was called upon to share her boundless love from heaven above. She was born May 8, 1942 in McVeytown to the late William C. and Ruth (Ramsey) Mellott. Darlene loved people; engaging friends and strangers alike. She shared their problem and triumphs; and with a bit of wit, left them with a smile on their faces.
She is survived by her brother, William C. Mellott, Jr., a stepson, Hector M. Coca, Jr., step grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; along with her constant feline companion, Molly. Preceding her in death was her husband, Hector M. Coca and five siblings: Evelyn "Sis" Rhone, Donald Mellott, Gloria Rinker, Shirley Stoner, and Sandra Mellott. Though her smile and sense of humor will be greatly missed, we each need to realize how blessed we are to have had her personally touch our lives.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
A living tribute »