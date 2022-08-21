Darlene Lugo-Lazrovitch 40, died unexpectedly Sunday, July 31, 2022 at her residence. She was the wife of William R. Lazrovitch. She was born March 19, 1982 in Lancaster Pennsylvania. The daughter of Humberto Valdez of Lancaster and the late Eulalia Lugo Garcia who passed September 10, 2016.
Darlene worked as a bus driver, and she was a member of In the Light Ministries of Lancaster. She had a passion of singing and playing the piano.
A memorial service will be held in her honor on Wednesday, August 31,2022 at 5 PM at Kingdom City Church on 20 E. Clay St., Lancaster, PA 17602 with the Pastor Mike and Carmen Morales officiating. The burial will be private.
Including her husband and father, Darlene is survived by four children; Nikita Rodriguez, Angel Fernandez, Jr, Caleb Fernandez, Adrianna Fernandez, stepchildren; William, Jr, Nick, Alex and Bella; Two grandchildren, Joel and Alex, Jr; and three siblings; Juniel Lugo, Garcia and wife, Humberto Valdez, Jr, and Jacquelyn Valdez, as well as many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
John W Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. 902 Mount Rose Ave., York is in charge of arrangements.
