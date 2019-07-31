Darlene Lighty, 70, of Wrightsville passed away, surrounded by her loving family on July 29th 2019. She was born in Columbia to the late Melvin and Miriam Shoff and was a lifelong resident of this area. Darlene worked for seventeen years at Susquehanna Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation before her eventual retirement. She treasured spending time with her grandchildren, loved going to the shores of Rehoboth Beach, and enjoyed visiting Hollywood Casino.
Darlene leaves behind her husband of almost fifty five years, Walter Lighty, Jr. of Wrightsville; their children, Walter, III, husband of Janella Lighty of Wrightsville, Darlene, wife of Ryan Black of East Petersburg, April, wife of Bryan Rieser of Wrightsville, Barbara, wife of Randy Jones, Sr. of Mount Joy; special grandson, Brandon Thomas and thirteen additional grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren; her siblings, Phyllis Nordsick of York, Nancy, wife of Joe Scannapieco of York, Rodney, husband of Jane Shoff of Brogue, Deb, wife of Bob Yeager of Wrightsville; her canine companions, Princess and Pricilla. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Cody and Kyle Jones, and eight siblings.
Services for Darlene will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 2nd, 2019 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens in York. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.