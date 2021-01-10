Darlene L. Wennerstrom, 73, of Ware Presbyterian Village and formerly of Long Community at Highland, passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021, at Jennersville Hospital, West Grove. Born in York, Darlene was the daughter of the late Eric I. and Beatrice L. (Storm) Wennerstrom.
Darlene was a 1966 graduate of Solanco High School and worked in childcare for the YWCA, Lancaster. She attended various churches over the years, but most recently was affiliated with Calvary Independent Church, Mechanics Grove.
Darlene enjoyed walking, socializing and participating in the many activities and events offered on the campus of Long Community at Highland. She was also an avid reader, enjoyed cooking, working on crafts and playing card and board games.
Darlene is survived by her siblings: Richard Wennerstrom, husband of Carol, of Lancaster, David Wennerstrom, of Leola, and Victoria Hess, wife of Jay, of York. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews who loved her and who she loved, doted over, and cared for deeply. Darlene will be missed greatly by her very dear and closest friends, Phyllis Kirsch and Kathy Hurst. She will be fondly remembered by the residents and staff at Long Community at Highland.
Memorial Services for Darlene will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff of both the Long Community of Highland and Ware Presbyterian Village for the loving, compassionate care shown to her over the past several years. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Darlene's memory may be made to Presbyterian Senior Living, 1 Trinity Drive W, Suite 201, Dillsburg, PA 17019. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com