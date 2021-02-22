Darlene K. Warfel, 76 of Holtwood, passed away Thursday afternoon, February 18, 2021 at home after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease. Born in Shirleysburg on January 8, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Claude and Blanche Johnson Miller. She was the wife of Paul W. Warfel, Jr.
Darlene graduated from Mt. Union High School. She retired from Wyeth Labs where she worked in quality control. She had previously worked for Alcoa and Warner Lambert.
She was a rescuer of pit bulls. Her boy, Titus, survives her. Darlene enjoyed camping and Paul and she were campground hosts for Assateague State Park for 6 seasons.
Darlene will be deeply missed by her husband, Paul; sons, Steven K. Warfel of Holtwood and Joseph T., husband of Lori A. Warfel of Lancaster; daughter, Angela P. Warfel of Holtwood and her grandchildren, Olivia K. Warfel of Holtwood and Malachi J. and Ethan J. Warfel of Lancaster. She is also survived by her brothers, Donald Miller of Altoona and Ronald Miller of Shireysburg, and her cousin, Judith, wife of Michael Clark of Philadelphia. She was preceded in death by her brother, Paul W. Miller and her sisters, Marie Stapleton, Hilda Minehart, and Fay Bard.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Darlene's funeral service on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 11AM from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 3225 Main Street, Conestoga. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday from 10 to 11AM. Interment will be held in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Bausman. Please omit flowers; memorial remembrances may be made in Darlene's memory to ICCM, PO Box 213, Quarryville, PA 17566.
