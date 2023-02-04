Darlene J. Young, 63, of Narvon passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on February 1, 2023.
She was married 34 years to Gregory D. Young. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Gene and Esther Frybarger Weiler.
Darlene was a graduate of Millersville University and retired from Fairmount Homes where she had been employed in Social Services for 18 years. She attended Petra Church. Her interests included spending time with her grandsons and following the Los Angeles Rams.
Surviving besides her husband is a daughter, Alyson R. Young of Lancaster; 3 grandsons; a sister, Geraldine wife of John Flexer of Narvon; and two nephews.
A Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, February 8, at 11:00 A.M. at Mt. Zion United Methodist Cemetery, 753 Mt. Zion Road, Narvon, PA with Pastor Sharon Zimmerman officiating. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.
