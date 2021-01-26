Darlene J. Houseal, 83, of Mount Joy, passed away on Friday, January 22, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Marietta, she was the daughter of the late Ivan and Marie (Nell) Gilbert. Darlene was the wife of the late William D. "Bill" Houseal who passed away on December 20, 2004.
Darlene retired from Wyeth Laboratories as a group leader in 1999. She was a member of Glossbrenner United Methodist Church in Mount Joy for more than forty years. Darlene enjoyed taking cruises in the Caribbean, camping and playing cards with family and friends, and bowling. Other activities included assisting Peg Drohan in Avon sales, shopping, and Sunday dinners at the Gathering Place.
Darlene is survived by three children, William D. Houseal, husband of Dana (Desmond) Houseal of Myrtle Beach, Ann M. Houseal of Mount Joy, and Daryl L. Houseal, husband of Vanessa (Haines) Houseal of Mount Joy; six grandchildren, Ashley Sabitsky, wife of Jesse, Chris Houseal, Alison Koeppel, Alex Koeppel, Quentin Houseal, Natalie Fantom, wife of Brian; four great-grandchildren; and a brother, Larry Gilbert, husband of Rhoda of Marietta.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com