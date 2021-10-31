Darlene Faye Buehler, 70, of New Providence, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 29, 2021 at her home. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Harold L. and Esther Mae (Mull) Sample. She was the loving wife of Paul D. Buehler for over 51 years.
Darlene had worked as a baker at F&M College and was also a cook at Willow Valley Manor. She was a member of Wesley Church in Quarryville. She enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles, going to local car cruises and spending time in the sun, especially at the beach. She was an avid birdwatcher and loved being with her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Darlene is survived by 2 children: Paul, Jr., husband of Michelle of Lancaster; and Jennifer, wife of Paul Hill of Lancaster. Also surviving are 5 grandchildren: Alexandra, Calvin, Graham, Oliver, and Everly and brothers, Harold Sample, Jr. and Kenneth Sample. She was preceded in death by siblings: Patsy Altland, Robert Sample, and Doris Stumpf.
A Funeral Service will take place at Wesley Church, 1104 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, PA on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Blake Deibler officiating. There will be a viewing at the church from 9:30-11 a.m. Private interment will be in the Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. Online guestbook at dewalds.com