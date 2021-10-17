Darlene E. Baum, age 64 of Leola, passed away on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at her home. She was the wife of Gary M. Baum with whom she celebrated 44 years of marriage on May 7th. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Malcolm and Pearl Hunsinger Wehner. In her free time, Darlene loved collecting figurines and Fiesta Ware, traveling, going to car shows with Gary, and spending time with her friends, family, and grandchildren.
Surviving besides her husband are 2 sons: Troy, husband of Rebecca Baum of Stevens, PA, and Clint, husband of Katy Baum of Hummelstown, PA, and 6 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Malcolm Wehner, Jr.
Funeral service will take place from Shivery Funeral Home, 3214 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, PA, on Wednesday, October 20th at 7 p.m. with a viewing time from 6 p.m. until the time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
