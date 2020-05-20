Darlene Bigler, 77, of Millersville, passed away May 17, 2020. Born in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of the late Paris and Sara (Spece) Sauder.
Darlene is survived by son, Tom and wife Mellissa; 2 daughters, Tara and husband Michael; Tina and husband John; brother, Barry and wife Pat; 4 grandchildren, Grace, Tristan, Avery, and Lila.
Graveside Service will be private at the convenience of the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
