Darlene Ann Kline, 78, of Columbia went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 11, 2023. She was born in Columbia to the late Amos and Almeda Kissling Lenhard and was a lifelong resident of Columbia. Darlene was a graduate of Columbia High School with the Class of 1963. She was a babysitter for many children in Columbia and also a faithful member of Grace Evangelical Congregational Church. Darlene was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister who adored her family and treasured spending time with them.
Darlene leaves behind her husband of fifty-six years Roy Kline of Columbia; her children, Carol, wife of Jared Anderson of Las Vegas, NV, Mark, husband of Michele Kline of Las Vegas, NV; three grandsons, Felipe, Connor, and Luke Kline all of Las Vegas, NV; her brother, Harold, husband of Grace Lenhard of Lititz. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters Betty Zink and Nancy Barley.
Services for Darlene will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. She will be laid to rest at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Grace Evangelical Congregational Church, 36 N 8th St., Columbia, PA 17512. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville