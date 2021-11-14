Darlene A. (Queen) Olweiler, 81, of Wrightsville, passed away peacefully at home on November 7, 2021. She was the wife of the late James J. (Oats) Olweiler with whom she was married 50 years until his death in 2018. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late John C. and Lottie Smith Dixon.
A graduate of Columbia High School, Class of 1958, she retired from Armstrong World Industries after 20 years of service where she was employed as a keypunch operator. Darlene was a member of the Grace E.C Church, Columbia and enjoyed attending Holy Trinity Catholic Church with her husband Jimmy. She loved watching the animals that would visit her yard and neighborhood, listening to music and keeping a meticulous home and yard. Darlene will be remembered by many for helping others in need often putting others before herself.
The last of her immediate family, she is survived by her sister-in-law, Mary Martha (Sue) Helton and cousins, several nieces, nephews, neighbors and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her brother, Lamar Dixon.
A special thanks to Sherry, Dave and Nate Heffner for their love and support of Darlene and Jim along with her special caregivers, Sandi, Lori and Barb and all of her caregivers from Hospice and Community Care.
A memorial service will be held from the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Wrightsville PA.
For those unable to attend, the service will be lived streamed on the funeral homes Facebook page starting at 11:00 a.m.
At Darlene’s request, please omit flowers. Instead, please consider a donation to Hospice and Community Care, 325 St. Charles Way, Suite 250, York, PA 17402.
