Darleene R. Saylor, 71, of Columbia, passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022 at her residence with her family by her side. Born in Altoona, she was the daughter of the late Calvin and Mary Romayne (Simendinger) Meyers. Darleene was the wife of Daniel J. Saylor with whom she celebrated 48 years of marriage.
Darleene was a paraeducator working at various districts throughout Lancaster. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Columbia. She enjoyed knitting prayer shawls with women’s groups at Trinity Lutheran and Reformation Lutheran Church’s.
Surviving in addition to her husband Dan, are three children, Criste Derr, wife of Brian of Columbia, Elisha Williams, wife of Charles of Manheim, and Joseph Saylor, husband of Cara of Lancaster. Also surviving are seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A funeral service honoring Darleene’s life will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 616 Locust Street, Columbia on Monday, January 17, 2022 at 11:30 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM. Interment will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604.