Darla R. Slaubaugh, 58 of Coleraine, Minnesota, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on July 8, 2023 following a 16 month battle with cancer.
Darla was born in Coatesville, Pennsylvania on January 9, 1965. She was united in marriage to Sheldon Slaubaugh on April 18, 1987, and they were blessed with four wonderful children and five grandchildren. Over their 36 years of marriage Darla and Sheldon resided in Red Lake, Ontario, International Falls, Minnesota, and on the Iron Range for the last 10 years.
Darla was a follower of Jesus and strove to honor Him with her life. She was a member of Cloverdale Mennonite Church. Darla loved to serve people and brought light to everyone she knew. She could often be found working behind the scenes helping family and friends. She loved looking for birds, taking walks in the woods, camping, and being on the lake. Whether at her job with Invest Early, VBS, Sunday School, or as a foster parent; she loved children and spent many hours caring for them. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren, and she took all the opportunities she could to be with them. Darla will be greatly missed by her husband, family, and friends.
Darla is survived by her husband, Sheldon; daughters, Alicia (Aaron) Morhart of Bovey, Sara Slaubaugh of Grand Rapids, and Emily Slaubaugh of Grand Rapids; son, Mervin (Grace McIntyre) Slaubaugh of Minneapolis; grandchildren, Aubrey, Gabriel, Leila, Ezekiel, and Ivy; parents, Dale and Ruth Anna (Kauffman) Smoker of Ephrata, Pennsylvania; sisters, Bonnie (Ralph) Miller of Cochranville, Pennsylvania, Deb (Fred) Graber of Goshen, Indiana; and brother, Jeff (Tami High) Smoker of Cochranville, Pennsylvania.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Ammon and Sarah Kauffman, and paternal grandparents, Daniel and Sadie Smoker.
Darla's funeral was held July 12, 2023, at Nashwauk Alliance Church, Nashwauk, MN, with burial at Nashwauk Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
