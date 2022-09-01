Darla M. Abbs, age 69 of Parkesburg, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022. She was born in Lancaster, daughter to the late Jay Edger and Rosella Mae Stoltzfus Summers.
She enjoyed the beach, flamingos, spending time with her family, laughing, and the sweet things in life. She is survived by 2 children: Tammie Johnson of East Earl and Jeffrey Abbs of Palm Springs, FL, 4 grandchildren: Charles Hart, Winter Hart, Tyler Johnson, and Skylar Johnson, and 3 siblings: Galen husband of Diane Summers, Dale husband of Vania Summers, and Doris wife of Larry Stiffler. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Greta Mae Hart, and a grandson, Emory Hart.
A memorial service will take place from Chantry Place, 15 North Bridge Street, Christiana, on Saturday, September 3rd at 2 p.m. with a time to greet the family from 1 p.m. until time of service. shvieryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »