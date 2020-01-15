Darla J. Burkholder, 38, of Ephrata, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Monday, January 13, 2020, at Gardens at Stevens.
She was born in Lewisburg and raised by her adoptive mother Anna S. Burkholder.
She attended Muddy Creek Mennonite Church.
Darla worked for Lighthouse Vocational Services for 17 years.
In addition to her adoptive mother, Darla is survived by four siblings: Michelle Burkholder of Ephrata, Meranda Burkholder of Lancaster, Brianna and Damien Burkholder, both at home; three nieces and two nephews.
She was preceded in death by brother, Leroy James Burkholder.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, from 6 to 8 PM at the Muddy Creek Mennonite Church, 988 Beam Road, Denver. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 10:00 AM at the church. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
