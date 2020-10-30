Darl L. Startzell, 76, of Lititz, died peacefully Wednesday, October 28, 2020, with his family by his side, at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the loving husband of Patricia (Herneisen) Startzell, having celebrated 54 years of marriage on October 15th, 2020. Born in Brookville, Pennsylvania (Jefferson County) he was the son of the late Calvin and E. Grace (Wise) Startzell. He was a graduate of Brookville Area High School, Class of 1961, and was a peacetime veteran of the U.S. Army.
Darl moved to Lancaster County in 1966 after meeting Patricia on a blind date. Darl was a transport driver for Red Rose Access, Lancaster, for 22 years before retiring in 2006. He was an active member of Lititz United Methodist Church and the Family of God Sunday School Class. Darl enjoyed photography, the board game "Upwords", family gatherings, and listening to country music.
Surviving in addition to his wife Pat is a daughter, Susan wife of John Sauder, Lancaster; a brother, Rev. Loye husband of Joyce Startzell, and sister, Sandra wife of Richard Holden, all of Brookville, PA.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 216 South Broad Street, Lititz, on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 4:00 PM. There will be a time of viewing and visitation on Sunday at the funeral home from 3:00 PM until the time of the service. Interment in Manheim Fairview Cemetery will be private. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.buchfuneral.com
