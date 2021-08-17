Dara L. Spisak

Dara Lizabeth Spisak, 41, our much beloved daughter, mother, sister and friend, was found dead in her Manheim Township home on Friday, August 13, 2021.
Born in Butler, PA on Dec. 19, 1979, she was the daughter of Robert J. "Daddy" and Debra L. Illo of Lancaster, and Andrew G. Spisak of Florida. She was married to Anthony Jones of Largo, Fla.
Nothing in the world meant more to my daughter than her beloved children, her "gingers, one with speckles and one without," Kaileigh Isabella Roby, a student at Pace University in New York City, and Anthony Malcolm Bomberger, 12, at home. She also left behind her adored kitty, Puddin', who is safe and sound with her parents, and her dog, Padme, who lives in Florida.
Dara was a proud employee of Wegman's, and worked hard to build her speed as a cashier. She followed masking and sanitizing rules to the letter, much to the chagrin of customers who came through her checkout line, and endured their belligerence. She also did other duties for Wegman's as she was asked, including Instacart retrieval.
Our Dara was a talented and instinctive cook. She was the Countess of Chocolate Chip Cookies, the Princess of Pumpkin Roll, and the Queen of Rice Krispie Treats. She loved to roast meats, especially a nice plump chicken or turkey. Her chicken enchiladas and macaroni and cheese were the stuff of legend. The only thing she didn't excel at was tapioca, and she would always ask me to make for her. "I just can't get it to turn out right," I will always be grateful to have been able to give her a treat she enjoyed so much.
Prior to her Wegman's work, and in keeping with her love of all things "kitchen," she was for many years a server at a number of fine dining restaurants in the area, among them Doc Holiday's, Ciro's and the General Sutter Inn, where she also served as a dining room hostess.
But Dara's talents were not limited to the kitchen. Her beautiful hands crocheted anything she wanted to do with amazing skill. She also enjoyed crafting jewelry by hand. Dara loved music of all sorts and could be reduced to tears at the sound of a cello. Her musical loves were varied and anyone who knew her understood her varied repertoire. She had a deep affection for unicorns, silly sox, vibrant hair color, and hearty laugh.
Our Dara loved beautiful clothes, but despised shoes. She loved flowers, especially Calla lilies and geraniums, and African violets. Dara loved roses, loved roses, but NOT red ones. If it grew, she loved it.
When it came to animals, she loved them all. Not just her adored cats and dogs, but she shared with her mother an intense affection for goats. And hedgehogs and, well, just about everything that lived, whether flora or fauna.
We are stunned and crushed beneath the weight of her loss.
Dara is now in the company of her beloved grandparents, Clark P. and Louise L. Butler Silvis; and George J. and Julia F. Bennett Spisak; her "Gammy," Cora Elizabeth Bachman Butler, and her maternal uncle, C. Paul Silvis, Jr. She will also be greeted by her very special friend, Mike. We leave her in their care. We are certain Heaven is a much livelier place since her arrival. We love you, Doo. Now go, and find peace.
Fly, Eagles, Fly! Forever.
Because of Covid 19 and the current surge, funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz Pike, is in charge of arrangements. To leave a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
