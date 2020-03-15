Daphne L. Warner (Winders), 57, of Columbia passed away on Wednesday, March 11th, 2020. She was born in Somerville, NJ to the late Charles W. Winder, Sr. and the late Eleanor J. Winders (Pilosi).
Daphne is survived by her 3 children, Donald Warner, Jr. husband of Ann of Lancaster, Tara Lynn of Marietta, and Candace Schmitt of Columbia; 6 grandchildren, Anthony, Airiana, Savannah, Alivia, Michael, and Evander; 3 siblings, Colleen, wife of Tim Rentz of Holidaysburg, Robin, wife of Paul Flinchbaugh of Wrightsville, Charles, Jr. husband of Lori Winders of Marietta.
Daphne's life will be honored and celebrated by her family at a private funeral service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Mental Health America, 500 Montgomery Street, Suite 820, Alexandria, VA 22314. Condolences may be made online at
