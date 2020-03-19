Danylle L. Stewart, 44, of Lancaster, passed away at home on Friday, March 13, 2020 just prior to her 45th birthday. She was born in Lancaster, PA, the daughter of Cynthia (Bastendorf) Macarevich and her stepfather Roger of Houston, TX.
Danylle loved to read and was very artistic. She loved her music and especially enjoyed singing. She and her family enjoyed trips to Bethany Beach and her parents' ranch in Montana. Danylle loved animals and was particularly fond of her dogs, Hardy and Elly. Most of all, Danylle cherished spending time with her family and was especially proud of her 2 sons.
In addition to her mother, Danylle is survived by her Nanny, Joan Basterdorf of Lancaster; her sons: Zachory Douglas (Mia Casanova) of Warner Robbins, GA and Ryan Stewart of Lititz; her siblings: Olivia "Beep" Fraunfelter (Jeremy) of Lancaster and Dustin "Boo" Bennett of Lancaster; her nieces and nephews: Livia, Taylor and Natalie and her great-nephew Julian. She was preceded in death by her Paw Paw Dale Bastendorf and G-Nan and Nana Co Co.
Friends will be received from 6-8 PM on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 414 E. King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to National Alliance of Mental Illness, https://www.nami.org. To send condolences, please visit Danylle's memorial page at SnyderFuneralHome.com
