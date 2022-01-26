Danielle G. Miller, 51, of Manor Township, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 22, 2022. Better known as “Dani” she was born in Manor Township on June 15, 1970, daughter of Jarry W. Miller and the late Fay M. (Shopf) Miller. She was a graduate of Calvary Baptist Christian School Class of 1989.
Dani worked at Calvary Baptist Christian School as a librarian. Anyone who saw Dani was usually met with a smile and it would be very doubtful that she would ever forget your name and anything else you shared with her. Using that information, she was an avid card writer and enjoyed sending cards out for all occasions and never forgot birthdays, anniversaries, and holidays.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her sister, Christine N. (Miller) Capitao wife of Todd Capitao, of Millersville, two nephews, Tristen & Hadley Capitao, of Millersville.
Dani’s Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held at Millersville Bible Church, 1940 New Danville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers, Memorial Remembrances can be made in Dani’s memory to the Millersville Bible Church, 58 West Frederick Street, Millersville, PA 17551.
Please visit Dani’s Memorial Page at:
www.TheGroffs.com
A living tribute »