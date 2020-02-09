Daniel Watkins Taylor, age 90, passed away on January 29, 2020, in Willow Street, Pennsylvania, where he resided for the past seven years. Born on July 3, 1929, in East Haven, Connecticut, he was the son of Robert Mitchell Taylor, MD, and Margaret Lyles Watkins Taylor. Daniel had a brother, Robert Mitchell Taylor II, late of Branford, Connecticut.
Daniel attended the Choate School, in the class of 1947, and went on to study English at Washington and Lee University, graduating in 1952. After college, he became a Lieutenant Junior Grade in the United States Navy, serving on the USS Delta and the USNS General John Pope during the Korean War. He was released from active duty in 1954.
A gifted and prodigious writer and photographer, Daniel began his career as a reporter on several newspapers from 1954-1959: The Times Herald Middletown, NY), the Hartford Courant (CT), and the Washington Evening Star (DC). He turned to public relations in 1959, when he began working for the Federal government in Washington, DC, as a public information consultant for the President's Committee on Scientists and Engineers (National Academy of Sciences), and then the Public Information Branch of the National Science Foundation, where his work included speech writing for the Director.
In 1965, Daniel became the Chief of the Scientific and Technical Information Branch of the Air Force Office of Scientific Research (Office of the Director), and served there until 1976, when he became Chief of the Public Information Branch of the National Institute for Child Health and Human Development (DHHS/PHS/NIH) until 1979.
From 1979 until 1996, when he retired after 38 years of Federal service, Daniel served as Chief of the Public Information Branch of the National Center for Health Services Research, Public Information Specialist for the Office of the Surgeon General, and then Editor of Public Health Reports, the journal of the Public Health Service.
Daniel was married to Elizabeth Ann Stewart Taylor from 1957 until her death in 2013. They resided in Falls Church, Virginia, where they raised their three children, who have survived them: Abigail Stewart Taylor Odell, Leslie Margaret Taylor Howard, and Ross Taylor, MD.
In 2001, Daniel and Elizabeth moved to Cape Charles, Virginia, to enjoy their hobbies. Daniel loved to fish and take photographs, and nurtured a life-long love of classical music and the opera.
In addition to his children, Daniel is survived by nine grandchildren: Andrew Taylor Odell, Elizabeth Anne Odell Pia, Shannon Odell Lacy, Margaret Lamson Odell, Cameron Edward Odell, Scott Draper Howard, Evan Lee Howard, Delton Taylor Howard, and Maxwell James Taylor. He is also survived by four great-grandchildren.
