Daniel W. Landis, 95, of Peach Bottom Road, Willow Street, PA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Homestead Village.
Born in Willow Street, PA, he was the husband of the late Bettie Krantz Landis who passed away in 2008, and father to Shelley Marie Landis who died in 1980. He was the son of the late Daniel H. and Hattie McFalls Landis.
Daniel worked at Armstrong World Industries for 47 years and retired as a mechanic. He had a passion for improving his skills as he was able to make just about anything a little better. He enjoyed working with plumbing and electrical issues, and enjoyed learning as he went along. He took various advanced courses in photography and took training courses through Armstrong, changing his position/job description and ever increasing his value to the company. He also enjoyed re-building cars and had quite the tool collection. Camping and music, especially country music, were other passions of his, as well as his dogs. He was a member of the VFW in Millersville, Strasburg's Sportsman's Association and Pequea Sportsman's Association. He proudly served his country with the United States Army during World War II. He was also a member of the Willow Street United Church of Christ.
He is survived by his sisters-in-law, Jane Weidman of Lancaster, PA and Kay Burrichter, wife of Paul, Manheim, PA; nieces, Shirley Abel Hughes, South Carolina and Linda Abel Paules, wife of Gordon, Stevens, PA, and brother-in-law, Carl Krantz, husband of Linda, Gap, PA; additional nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Theda Abel.
A special thank you to Dr. John H. Schmitt and Gwendolyn Bieber for the wonderful care they provided for Dan.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Daniel's Funeral Service from The Groff's Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 528 West Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 (corner of West Orange and Pine Streets) on Monday, July 24, 2023, at 12:00 Noon with The Rev. Michael Sigman officiating. Interment will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park with Military Honors presented by the Red Rose Veterans Honor Guard. The family will receive friends at The Groff s on Monday from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Willow Street Fire Company, 2901 Willow Street Pike N., P.O. Box 495, Willow Street, PA 17584.
Please visit Daniel's Memorial Page at