After making this earth his home for 90 years, Daniel W. Evans was called to his heavenly home on September 18, 2019 where he joined his beloved wife of 63 years, Arlene G. Spotts Evans. After serving his Lord and Savior all of his adult life, Dan is now in His presence along with the many other believers who preceded him in death.
Born in Coal Town-ship, Northumberland, he was the son of the late Jesse and Mary Otto Evans. Dan moved to Lancaster County in 1954 where he was well known in the construction field. He retired from Nauman and Sons after 18 years where he worked his way up to project manager and was responsible for the coordination of many commercial properties in the county.
Dan attended West Willow United Methodist Church where he taught Sunday school for 60 years to students of all ages until he stepped down this past summer at the age of 89.
In his spare time, Dan enjoyed riding motorcycle, boating, fishing and was most known for his woodworking. Those who knew him well have been blessed with handcrafted gifts ranging from vases, jewelry boxes, and bowls to large pieces of furniture.
Dan is survived by a daughter, Joy of New Albany, married to David Harnish ; a son, Dan of Pequea, married to LuAnne (Barley) Evans; six granddaughters and 11 great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Norman and Lewis, and two sisters, Lillian Evans Heiser and Sandy Evans Henry.
A Funeral Service to honor Daniel's life will be held on Monday, September 23rd at 11:00AM in the West Willow United Methodist Church, 118 West Willow Road, Willow Street, PA, with Pastor Bob Garvey officiating. Guests will be received prior to the service starting at 10:00AM. Interment will be in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Daniel's memory to Water Street Mission at 210 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603 or Hospice & Community Care at 685 Good Dr., Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: BachmanSnyder.com717-687-7644