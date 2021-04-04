Daniel V. Perna, 97, of Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy, on March 18, 2021. He was born on December 8, 1923 to the late Lewis and Elizabeth Perna in Hazelton, PA. He was married to the late Bette Jane DeNicolas Perna for 66 years until her death in 2009.
Dan attended Penn State University and was a certified civil engineer. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served during World War II. Daniel was proud to have participated in the invasion of Normandy and of his role in helping to liberate two concentration camps in Germany. He followed General Patton's troops through France to Belgium, and he survived the Battle of the Bulge. He was awarded five bronze stars for his service.
Mr. Perna worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers where he aided in the design of the Walt Whitman Bridge, and other bridges and structures in the Philadelphia area. He continued his engineering work for the State of PA. He was part of a team who worked on several projects with the PA State Parks. After retiring from the State of PA, Dan and Bette moved to Arizona. There he worked as the Chief Engineer of Glendale, AZ. Daniel worked with and learned from the Native tribes there to develop drainage systems for Phoenix, Glendale, and surrounding municipalities.
Dan was an avid golfer who spent many days on the courses in AZ and PA. He enjoyed his visits to the casinos wherever he happened to be. He was active in the Italian Club in Glendale where he designed their bocce courts, ran fundraisers and was a valued Mr. Fix-it since he was able to fix anything! He also attended St. Joan of Arc Roman Catholic Church in Hershey, PA.
Daniel is survived by his loving daughter, Rita Perna Shank (Michael), of Lancaster, with whom he lived at the time of his passing. Also surviving are grandchildren Kimberly Weit (Eric), Darrell Reddinger (Lisa), Steven Shank (Lisa), Stacey Knosky (Rick), Marco Perna, and Nichole Glassner (Jeremy); thirteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson. He leaves behind one sister, Betty Lou Kendrick of Wisconsin, and many nieces and nephews. Daniel was preceded in death his wife Bette, sons Daniel and Lewis Perna, and a grandson, Christopher Shank.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 26 at 10:15 AM at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA, 17601, followed by burial at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA, 17003. Contributions in Daniel's memory may be sent to Hospice and Community Care, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA 17552.
