Daniel T. Lewis, 78, a resident of Landis Homes Retirement Community, Lititz, died peacefully on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at UPMC Pinnacle, West Shore Hospital, Mechanicsburg. Born in Stamford, Connecticut, he was the son of the late Richard S. and Dorothy Murphy Lewis. He was born deaf and his mother taught him to read lips and use sign language. Dan graduated from the Pennsylvania School for the Deaf in Philadelphia. Dan worked as a typist for 14 years for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services; he also was employed at Moravian Manor, and at Goodwill, Keystone area. He was an active and faithful member of St. James Catholic Church, Lititz, where he volunteered helping with bingo for 30 years. Daniel traveled internationally throughout his life with at least eight trips to Europe, as well as Italy, Romania, and Paris, France. His interests included: word puzzles, baking, and walking trails outdoors experiencing the beautiful nature God provides. He was a compassionate, caring, and loving person who had a sparkle, could laugh easily, and had many friends throughout the Lancaster County area. Surviving is a brother Richard Lewis of Lititz.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz, on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 11:00 AM with the Reverend James O'Blaney C.Ss.R as celebrant. There will be a time of visitation at the Buch Funeral Home, 216 South Broad Street, Lititz, on Thursday morning from 10:00 AM until 10:45 AM with a Mass starting at church at 11:00 AM. Interment will be in St. Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery, Lancaster. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed and masks are required. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Daniel's memory to: Keystone Deaf & Hard of Hearing, 2270 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster, PA 17602. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com