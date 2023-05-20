Daniel T. Burgman, 63 of New Providence, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2023, with his love Polly by his side. He was born May 22, 1959, in McKeesport. He was the oldest of the six children born to the late Emanuel and Mary Anne Burgman.
A graduate of Norwin School District, class of 77, he entered the workforce quickly and began his career at the Duquesne Mill. After the closure of the mill, he used the training provided to become an HVAC technician which in turn brought him to Lancaster County.
Daniel had an exceptional work ethic and was well respected for the work and services he provided for the community. He took great pride in his work and that was recognized by those around him. Daniel enjoyed the outdoors, whether it be the annual hunting trip with his brothers and cousins to their family camp in Westover or just taking his boat to NY to fish with his good friends Joe, Pete and Paul. He enjoyed the simple things in life, like a good steak cooked on a grill or visiting casinos with Polly. He was a good person and would do anything for you, he will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.
Daniel is survived by his love Polly Petro; his children Gwen Ulrich wife of Justin, and Danny Burgman and his girlfriend Melody; his stepson Michael Petro husband of Alexa and their daughter Rory; his siblings Donald Burgman husband of Eileen, David Burgman, Dennis Burgman husband of Cindy, Deneen Gable and Doris Baker; his mother-in-law Gertrude Garland; his sisters-in-law Lila Saxton wife of John and Cindy Dillard wife of Bill and his dear Aunt Franny and his special cousin Chuck who was like a brother to him; many other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his beloved K9 companion Cooper.
A memorial service will take place at the convenience of the family at a later date.
God called you home, but I wasn't ready to let you go.
