Daniel S. King, 69, of 400 Wissler Rd., Lititz, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 while working at one of his properties. Born in Lancaster County, he was the son of the late Samuel E. and Rachel Stoltzfus King. He was the husband of Elizabeth E. Beiler King. A retired farmer, Mr. King was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Also surviving are: children, Samuel married to Rachel Zook King, Lititz, Naomi married to Benuel King, Stevens, Daniel Jr. married to Mary Zook King, Manheim, Sadie Mae married to Elmer Kauffman, Stevens, David married to Rachel Stoltzfus King, Lititz, Bena Ruth married to Alvin King, Gordonville, Wilmer Jay married to Susan King King, Millersburg, Ivan Lee of Willow St. (and special friend Maranda Stoltzfus); 39 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; siblings, Jacob King (Sarah), Leola, Henry (Nancy) and Levi (Sylvia) both Lititz, Alvin (Naomi), Rebecca (John King), both Leola. He was preceded in death by siblings, Sadie Zook and Samuel E. King Jr.
Funeral Services: 11 a.m. EST, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at the home of Samuel B. King, 1300 Clay Rd., Lititz. Viewing: at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Interment: Hammercreek Cemetery. Furman's – Leola