Daniel S. Fisher, 46, of 27 Hopkins Mill Road, New Providence, passed away Tuesday evening, July 9, 2019 at home after a five month illness.
He was the son of Lizzie E. (Smucker) Fisher, Strasburg and the late Levi S. Fisher Sr. He was the husband of Katie F. (Stoltzfus) Fisher. They were married on Nov. 25, 1993. A member of the Old Order Amish Church, Mr. Fisher was a self-employed dairy farmer.
In addition to his wife and mother, Daniel is survived by: children, Mary married to Elam Stoltzfus of Willow Street, Levi S. married to Susie (Lapp) Fisher of New Providence, Henry married to Barbie (Stoltzfoos) Fisher of New Providence, Daniel Jr., Nancy, Lizzie, Lydia, David Fisher, all at home; one granddaughter; four brothers, Jacob married to Mary Fisher of Bart, Levi Jr. married to Fannie Fisher of Strasburg, Samuel married to Sarah Fisher of Christiana, Benuel married to Annie Fisher of Quarryville. He was preceded in death by: two brothers, Elam and David; four sisters, Malinda, Sarah, Susie and Annie.
Funeral services: 9 a.m. EST, Friday, July 12, 2019 at the late home with viewing there till the service. Interment: Providence Cemetery, New Providence. Kindly omit flowers. Furman's – Leola