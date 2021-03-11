Daniel S. Esh, Jr., 82, of 549-A Gibbons Road, Bird-in-Hand, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at his residence. Born in Gordonville, he was the son of the late Daniel S., Sr., and Susie Fisher Esh. He was the husband of Amanda B. Miller Esh. He was a woodworker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Besides his wife, Daniel is survived by: 7 children, Mary Ann wife of Raymond L. King of Churchtown, Samuel M. husband of Sharon Stoltzfus Esh of Bird-in-Hand, Martha Ann wife of Amos G. Stoltzfus of Gordonville, Mervin M. husband of Arie Ann Riehl Esh of Bird-in-Hand, Lynda S. wife of John I. Stoltzfus of Narvon, Anna Mae wife of Leon S. Lapp of Paradise, Daniel M. husband of Thelma Mae King Esh of Strasburg; 45 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 4 siblings, Reuben husband of Mary Esh, Samuel husband of Mary Esh, both of Gordonville, Lavina wife of Jacob Fisher of Mifflin, Naomi wife of Leroy Lapp of New Holland; sisters-in-law, Malinda Esh of Gordonville, Sara Esh of Howard, and Mary Esh of Gordonville. He was preceded in death by: two great-grandchildren; 3 brothers, Amos, David and John Esh.
Private funeral services will be held from the late home with interment in Myer's Cemetery. Furman's, Leola
