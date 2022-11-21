Daniel S. Dienner, Jr., age 62 of 448 School Lane Road, Gap, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022 at his home. He was the husband of Anna K. Stoltzfus Dienner. Born in Gap, he was the son of Susie S. Smucker Dienner of Gap and the late Daniel S. Dienner, Sr. He worked as a sales representative for Stoltzfus Structures. Daniel was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving besides his wife and mother are 7 children: Martha S., wife of Elam S. Riehl of Kinzers, Daniel Lee, husband of Leah Rose Stoltzfus Dienner of Gordonville, Emmanuel Jay, husband of Ada Blank Dienner of Gap, Susan S., wife of Reuben W. Stoltzfus of Churchtown, John Ervin, husband of Anna Ruth Lapp Dienner of Gap, Mervin Wayne, husband of Ada Stoltzfus Dienner of Parkesburg, and Michael James, husband of Mary Beth Stoltzfus Dienner of Bird in Hand, 28 grandchildren, and 7 siblings: Eli S., husband of Rachel Stoltzfus Dienner, Lydiann, wife of the late Samuel S. Fisher, both of Parkesburg, Sarah L., wife of David S. King of Gap, Naomi S., wife of Christ K. Fisher, Jacob S., husband of Martha Smoker Dinner, both of Gordonville, Susie S., wife of Daniel Z. Beiler of Gap, and Emmanuel S., husband of Katie Ann Beiler Dienner of York County. He was preceded in death by a grandson: Logan Jeremiah Dienner, and a sister: Nancy Ann, late wife of Benuel S. King of Paradise.
Funeral service will take place at the home of Jesse Smucker, 5498 Buena Vista Road, Gap, on Monday, November 21st at 11 a.m. Interment will be in the Millwood Amish Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice until the time of service.
