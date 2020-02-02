Daniel S. "Dan" Shuler

Daniel S. Shuler, 78, of Holtwood, went to his heavenly father on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care in Mt. Joy, after a courageous 4-year battle with cancer. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Daniel and Mariam Shuler. He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Deborah Standiford-Shuler.
Dan was a very dedicated man working for more than 40 years for McMinns & Pennsy Supply Asphalt, retiring in 2019 when his health started declining. He also proudly served his country in the United States Army. He enjoyed all sports, NASCAR, the Philadelphia Phillies, and horse racing. Those closest to him recall his time playing softball for Lancaster Rec League and being given the nickname "Tank." Dan will also be remembered for the love he had for his dog, Trisha, who was always by his side.
Dan is survived by his loving wife Debbie, and daughter Melissa Case (Mark) of Florida.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
To send the family a condolence please visit, www.cremationpa.com
A living tribute »