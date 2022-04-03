Daniel Robert Knarr, 78, of Bean Hill Road, Lancaster passed away peacefully with his beloved Laura by his side on Thursday, March 31, 2022. He was born on October 1, 1943 in Harrisburg, the son of the late George Washington Knarr and Margaret LaVanture Knarr. He and his wife, Laura Rittenhouse Knarr were married for 52 years.
He graduated from Cedar Cliff High School, Camp Hill where he participated in wrestling and the business club. Daniel was a true entrepreneur, owning and operating numerous businesses, including Kelly Katering, Orange Julius, Postal Express, and his pride and joy, Aunt Laura's Lemonade. After retirement, he also enjoyed renovating properties.
Daniel was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where he served in various church positions. He loved serving others by visiting nursing homes, hospitals and shut-ins. During Christmas, he was often seen in his Corvette convertible riding through the city in his Santa Claus costume. He loved being outdoors caring for his land, driving the tractor, enjoying the wildlife and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Memories include bike rides, camping, swim parties, cookouts, picking up sticks and leaves, tractor and train rides, bonfires, and playing in the basement Playtown he built. He especially loved woodworking and building gifts for his grandchildren: Lego and train tables, doll houses and beds, and pinewood derby cars.
He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. He is survived by his wife, his 5 children, Kelly (Shawn) Brown of Willow Street, Koreen (Mark) Brown of Ashburn, VA, Dustin (Monica) Knarr of Willow Street, Robert Knarr of Lancaster, Amy (Derek) Hansen of Roswell, GA, his brother George Knarr, his sister Margaret Knarr Dincau, his sister Martha Knarr Pierce, and 22 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter Kerry Michelle and his brother John Knarr.
A funeral service will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1210 East King Street, Lancaster, on Friday, April 8 at 11am. The interment will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park. A viewing will be held at the church from 10am until the time of the service. Kindly omit flowers, but rather perform an act of service for someone in Daniel's memory. Information may be found at reynoldsandshivery.com
