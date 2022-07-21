Daniel R. Shertzer, 54, of Quarryville, entered into rest on Monday, July 18, 2022 at Hospice and Community Care. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Patricia J. Duncan and the late Richard E. Shertzer. He was the loving husband of Shirley (Sheets) Myers.
Dan was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School and had worked as a project manager for Zephyr Aluminum for many years. He was an avid Las Vegas Raiders and Philadelphia Flyers fan. Dan enjoyed playing darts, cornhole and washers and was also a member of the Ancient Order of the Croaking Frogs in Quarryville.
In addition to his wife and mother, Dan is survived by his children: Chris Shertzer, Stephen Shertzer, Tori Myers-Newnam (Dylan), Joshua Eckardt, Jared Eckardt (Randi), and Jordan Eckardt. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren with one on the way; and siblings, David Shertzer and Debbie Shertzer. He was preceded in death by a brother, Douglas Shertzer.
At Dan's request, services will be private.
