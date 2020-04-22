Daniel R. "Dan" Rambler, 85, of Leola, passed away on April 16, 2020 at Conestoga View. Born in Manheim, he was the son of the late Victor & Mabel Rambler. He was the loving husband to Winifred "Winnie" Rambler.
Dan was a graduate of Manheim Central School District. After graduation, he attended Lancaster Bible College for a short time before joining the Army.
Dan will be remembered for his love of music. He loved playing his guitar and sharing music with anyone that would listen. He was an original member of Spirits of Bluegrass Band and played with Al Shade for more than nine years. After his time with Al Shade, he and Bill Townsend, went on to create The Big River Band. Many will also remember him by his stage name, "Amos Stolfus". Playing the guitar was something that came very natural to Dan and over the years he was able to master playing the Dobro guitar, bass guitar and mandolin. He had a special fondness for the Dobro guitar. His specialties were playing country, bluegrass, oldies and gospel. At the end of his musical career, he played with Strings of Assurance, a gospel group that would play for nursing homes and other venues.
Dan's memory will live on in his wife, Winnie; sons, Patrick and Andrew Rambler; sister, Dorothy Hartman, wife of Ronald; step daughter, Karen M. Kreck, wife of Andrew; step grandchildren, Jessica Goodman, wife of Brendan, Lea Kreck, Matthew Kreck, and James Kreck; brother-in-law, Thomas J. Shaeffer, husband of Mary, as well as his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in passing by his parents; a son, James Rambler; brothers, Paul and David Rambler; and sister-in-law, Patricia Kubala.
Interment will take place at the St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery in Bausman, PA. A funeral service will be scheduled at a later date.
He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, so in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Daniel's name may be made to the church, 150 Water Street, New Holland, PA 17557.
To leave the family a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »